Pope Francis appoints Cardinal David to key role

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David (left) and Pope Francis (right). Courtesy: REUTERS/Remo Casilli, GETTY IMAGES/Tiago Petinga

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, bishop of Kalookan, as a member of a key Vatican institution.

The Vatican made the announcement, naming Cardinal David to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Established in 1542 by Pope Paul III, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith initially focused solely on cases of heresy and schism.

Over time, its scope has expanded. In 1988, under Pope John Paul II, its mission was broadened to include the promotion and protection of Catholic doctrine worldwide.

The Caloocan diocese shared the news of Cardinal David’s appointment on Sunday, urging followers to pray for him as he undertakes this significant new responsibility.

Cardinal David’s elevation to the rank of cardinal was officially announced by the Vatican in October 2024, and he was formally inducted during a Consistory at St. Peter’s Basilica in December.

