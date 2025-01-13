Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Over 150 Filipinos seek help after losing homes in California wildfires

For illustration purposes only

More than 150 Filipinos have reached out for assistance after losing their homes in the wildfires sweeping through southern California, according to Consul General Adelito Angelito Cruz.

Cruz shared that the Los Angeles consulate is collaborating with the Filipino Workers Center, which has been receiving requests for aid.

“People are asking for temporary shelter, and we’re working on solutions. There are multiple evacuation centers set up by LA County, and we are confident they will be provided with temporary housing soon,” Cruz stated.

He emphasized that evacuees in these centers have access to food, drinks, and essential supplies.

The devastating wildfires have resulted in at least 24 deaths and forced the evacuation of 100,000 residents.

Over 12,000 structures, including the homes of prominent figures, have been destroyed. Firefighters from seven states, as well as teams from Canada and Mexico, have joined efforts to battle the blaze.

The consulate has begun offering assistance to affected Filipinos, with aid extended only to Filipino citizens and dual nationals. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also expressed his condolences to the Filipino community in California.

Despite the ongoing crisis, the consulate’s operations remain unaffected.

