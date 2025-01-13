Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

Japan visa processing for Filipinos could take two months – Embassy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Visa applications for Japan should be filed two months before the planned trip to give time for processing, according to the Japanese embassy in Manila advisory.

The embassy said processing could take several weeks longer than usual because of the volume of applications.

“Due to the rapid increase in the number of visitors from the Philippines, examination of visa applications for tourism purposes may take several weeks longer than the standard processing time,” it said.

“Therefore, we highly recommend that applicants please apply at least two months prior to the date of travel,” it added.

This updated advisory applies to temporary visitor visas (for a stay of up to 90 days) and multiple-entry visas.

The Japan National Tourism Organization said nearly half a million Filipinos visited Japan in 2024.

From January to August, the Japanese government recorded 496,300 Filipino tourists, a 35.1% increase year-on-year.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 13T154322.069

Court issues gag order on Vic Sotto and representatives in ‘The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma’ case

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T091410.410

NBI ends probe on Duterte ‘kill’ threats vs Marcos

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 13T123909.166

UAE sends three humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
drone istock

Operating a drone in the UAE? Here’s what you need to know

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button