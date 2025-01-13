Japan visa processing for Filipinos could take two months – Embassy

Visa applications for Japan should be filed two months before the planned trip to give time for processing, according to the Japanese embassy in Manila advisory.

The embassy said processing could take several weeks longer than usual because of the volume of applications.

“Due to the rapid increase in the number of visitors from the Philippines, examination of visa applications for tourism purposes may take several weeks longer than the standard processing time,” it said.

“Therefore, we highly recommend that applicants please apply at least two months prior to the date of travel,” it added.

This updated advisory applies to temporary visitor visas (for a stay of up to 90 days) and multiple-entry visas.

The Japan National Tourism Organization said nearly half a million Filipinos visited Japan in 2024.

From January to August, the Japanese government recorded 496,300 Filipino tourists, a 35.1% increase year-on-year.