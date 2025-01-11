Reminder: Updated Salik, parking rates in Dubai for 2025

It’s 2025, and car owners are adjusting their budgets to accommodate the updated Salik and parking rates this year.

Car owners expect that this January 2025, Salik tolls during rush hours will increase to AED 6, up from the usual AED 4.

Starting in March 2025, parking rates will also change, with premium spots priced at AED 6 per hour and regular spaces at AED 4 per hour during peak times.

The government’s move aims to reduce traffic congestion, providing smoother commutes and travel for residents.

Plan ahead, avoid rush hours, and consider waking up earlier for a smoother, stress-free journey!

See the photo below for the new Salik and parking rates this year: