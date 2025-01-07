Malacañang denies politics behind VP’s removal from NSC

Malacañang has dismissed claims that politics played a role in Vice President Sara Duterte’s exclusion from the National Security Council (NSC).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin clarified that the president has the sole authority to reorganize the NSC, based on trust and confidence in its members.

“I would like to emphasize this. The National Security Council is an advisory body, and the president has the right and responsibility to ensure that those who advise him have his fullest trust and confidence,” Bersamin said in a press briefing on January 7.

Bersamin explained that while the exclusion was not personal, recent developments made it difficult for the Vice President to remain a member of the NSC.

“With the recent developments, it is not going to be good advice or good action for the president to still have her on board,” he added.

He emphasized, “Nothing personal, but the vice president has ceased to be relevant in terms of the responsibilities of membership in the National Security Council.”

The fallout between President Marcos and Vice President Duterte, who ran together under the UniTeam ticket in 2022, has been marked by political tensions, including threats issued by the Vice President against the president, first lady, and House Speaker.

Bersamin also responded to criticism from former Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, who questioned the decision.

“Panelo, during his time as presidential adviser, also advocated for the exclusion of former Vice President Leni Robredo from the NSC. So, he has no moral authority to question the president’s decision,” Bersamin stated.

Panelo, however, denied this claim, texting, “ES Bersamin is misinformed, I never advocated the exclusion of former VP Robredo in the National Security Council.”

The executive order reorganizing the NSC also removed living former presidents from the council’s membership.