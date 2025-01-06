Dubai Municipality awards contract of Al Mamzar Beach Phase 2 project

The Dubai Municipality has officially awarded contracts for Phase 2 of the Al Mamzar Beach Development Project, marking the start of the next phase of development.

Under H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, Phase 2 focuses on improving the Al Mamzar Corniche’s beachfront. Both phases, projected to be around AED 400 million, are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Once Phase 2 is completed, the corniche will be seamlessly connected to the creek, enhancing the area’s accessibility. The project also aims to integrate modern sports and commercial facilities, creating a dynamic and vibrant destination.

Additionally, the Al Mamzar Corniche beach, spanning over 125,000 square meters and 80 meters across, will feature a dedicated public area for women, complete with a secure gated entrance and fencing to ensure privacy and safety. It will also allow women to go for night swimming and will include amenities, such as children’s play areas, commercial services, and a sports club.

Once linked with Al Mamzar Park and Al Mamzar Creek Beach, the Al Mamzar Corniche will feature 1,000 meters of running, walking, and cycling paths.

With that said, Al Mamzar Corniche has the potential to become the next popular beach destination, drawing both residents and tourists alike.