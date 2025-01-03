Gov’t to assist family in seeking justice for slain OFW in Kuwait

The government has confirmed that an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was found dead in Kuwait, two months after her family reported her as missing.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) did not disclose the victim’s identity pending the investigation of the primary suspect now in the custody of Kuwaiti authorities, while vowing to help the family seek justice.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac told NewsWatch Plus the remains are still in Kuwait and that his agency has coordinated with the family and pledged government assistance.

“We seek justice for our slain OFW. The prime suspect is currently in custody in jail, and we are hoping for a case to be filed in the criminal court in Kuwait so that the matter can be prosecuted and justice could be attained,” he said.

“We have reached out to the family and we have assured the family we’ve conveyed our condolences and assured them of our assistance in terms of repatriation of their loved one, assistance in terms of funeral and burial. And of course assistance to the minor child. There is a minor child,” the DMW chief added.

The OFW had been working in Kuwait since 2019 and recently changed employers, according to DMW records.

“She had been employed for that same period until October 16th, her last employer, she had more than one employer… all this was also around the same time [in] October where she last communicated with her husband and they thought that she was just busy with work,” said Cacdac.

The brother of the primary suspect reportedly told authorities about the crime on Dec. 28.

“The younger brother himself is also under investigation for having concealed the crime, the alleged crime. It took a while. The reports say two months. Though we are still awaiting the reports, investigative reports as to a timeline or the time when our OFW was killed,” Cacdac said.

He said the family did not notice anything unusual in her last conversation before she went missing.