Filipina domestic worker found dead in decomposing state in Kuwait

Camille Quirino

The decomposing body of a Filipina domestic helper has been found in the backyard of a Kuwaiti national.

In a news report by The Daily Tribune, the OFW named Dafnie Nacalaban, went missing two months ago.

The victim’s sibling revealed that during their last conversation in May 2024, Nacalaban promised to return home and showed no signs of distress at the time.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac stated that the victim’s second employer filed a report on October 16, claiming she was missing or had absconded.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been identified, with the help of his sibling, who reported the incident to local authorities.

The crime scene was discovered three to five days after the report was filed.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will coordinate with Kuwaiti officials to address the matter.

