Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Minimum wage increase in PH benefits nearly 5M workers in private sector

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 seconds ago

The minimum wage increase in 14 regions in the Philippines will directly benefit nearly five million private sector workers.

This minimum wage increase has been approved by all 14 Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs).

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), 4,907,584 minimum wage earners in the private sector have been granted daily wage increases. The wage hikes range from PHP 21 to PHP 75.

The regions to benefit are the National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 4-A (Calabarzon), 4-B (Mimaropa).

Other areas include Regions 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), 12 (Soccsksargen), and 13 (Caraga).

For NCR workers

For NCR workers, the Wage Order NCR-25 issued by the RTWPB-NCR grants a PHP 35 increase, benefitting four million workers. This will raise the minimum wage in Metro Manila from PHP 610 to PHP 645.

In Northern Mindanao, Wage Order No. RX-23 will grant private sector workers PHP 23 for the non-agriculture sector and PHP 35 for the agriculture sector to be given in two tranches.

Upon full implementation will bring the minimum wage rates in the region from PHP 446 to PHP 461. The first tranche will be effective on January 12, 2025, while the second tranche will be on July 1, 2025.

For domestic workers

For domestic workers, they can enjoy an increase in salaries ranging from PHP 500 to PHP 1,100.

Thanks to the Wage Order No. NCR-DW-05, household helps are granted a PHP 500 monthly increase.

Now, the monthly minimum wage in the sector now is PHP 7,000. Currently, there are a total of 717,508 domestic workers in the regions of Metro Manila, Cordillera, 1, 2, MIMAROPA, 6, 8, 10, and CARAGA.

As of now, two RTWPBs—5 (Bicol) and 11 (Davao)—have yet to issue wage orders.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Screenshot 2025 01 01 124944

Ras Al Khaimah sets 2 new world records with 2025 New Year’s Eve fireworks and drone show

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 01T115555.068

Thani Al Zeyoudi: UAE to target more CEPAs in 2025

3 hours ago
Hans Cacdac

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac expresses New Year wishes to OFWs

5 hours ago
iStock 1447983038

UAE announces January 2025 fuel prices, rates remain unchanged

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button