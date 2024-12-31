UAE visa amnesty deadline ends today

The deadline for the UAE Amnesty Program officially concludes today, December 31.

This marks the end of the two-month extension granted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP) to overstayers, allowing them to update their status and receive exemptions from fines and administrative penalties.

The program, which began on September 1, was originally scheduled to end on October 31 but was extended in response to appeals from overstayers and to reflect the country’s humanitarian and cultural values as it celebrated its 53rd Union Day.

Twenty-four Filipinos who availed themselves of the amnesty arrived in the Philippines on December 27 as part of the latest repatriation program by the Philippine government, bringing the total number of repatriated Filipinos to 1,102.

Earlier, the Philippine missions in the UAE expressed their gratitude, stating: “The UAE Amnesty Program for 2024 has provided undocumented Filipinos in the UAE with the opportunity to rectify their immigration status, either by legalizing their stay or facilitating their return to the Philippines. This initiative highlights a profound adherence to humanitarian principles.”

“We have witnessed many inspiring stories of Filipinos who, after years of being undocumented, have finally been able to return home or secure legal residency. These stories of hope and new beginnings are a powerful illustration of the impact of the UAE’s generosity,” said the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi in a joint statement released on December 18.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE reminded amnesty applicants that they only have until 3pm today to complete their applications.

Starting tomorrow, inspection campaigns targeting violators will be intensified, according to the ICP.