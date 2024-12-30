UAE expresses condolences to South Korea after tragic plane crash

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and extended heartfelt condolences to the Republic of Korea following the tragic plane crash that claimed numerous lives.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its deepest sympathies to the people of South Korea and to the families of the victims of this heartbreaking tragedy.

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, South Korea witnessed its deadliest air accident in history, claiming the lives of 179 people.

The aircraft belly-landed and skidded off the runway before crashing into a wall at Muan International Airport. The plane had arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, with 175 passengers and six crew members on board.

Two crew members survived but sustained injuries.

The CEO of the airline has since bowed in apology following the tragedy.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the crash, according to Yonhap News Agency.