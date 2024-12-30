Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE expresses condolences to South Korea after tragic plane crash

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino23 seconds ago

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and extended heartfelt condolences to the Republic of Korea following the tragic plane crash that claimed numerous lives.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its deepest sympathies to the people of South Korea and to the families of the victims of this heartbreaking tragedy.

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, South Korea witnessed its deadliest air accident in history, claiming the lives of 179 people.

The aircraft belly-landed and skidded off the runway before crashing into a wall at Muan International Airport. The plane had arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, with 175 passengers and six crew members on board.

Two crew members survived but sustained injuries.

The CEO of the airline has since bowed in apology following the tragedy.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the crash, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino23 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Bus RTA from Gov of Dubai Media Office

RTA Dubai expands free public WiFi to more bus stations

43 mins ago
Fire in al barsha

Massive fire breaks out near Mall of the Emirates in Dubai

1 hour ago
Fireworks WAM

Abu Dhabi aims to break Guinness World Record with 53-minute fireworks show

2 hours ago
DFA logo

Filipino surrogate mothers from Cambodia now back in PH, says DFA

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button