Massive fire breaks out near Mall of the Emirates in Dubai

Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Rachel Manalo, Jas

A fire erupted at the Time Topaz Hotel Apartments near the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai on Sunday night, December 29, 2024.

Social media users shared videos showing flames engulfing the entire building, from the first floor to the rooftop.

While the cause of the fire remains unclear, authorities acted quickly to bring the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Several passersby shared their accounts of the incident with The Filipino Times. Rachel Manalo, who was on her way home from the Mall of the Emirates at 10:40 PM, recalled, “I heard it had just started on the top floor, but by the time I saw it, the fire had already spread down to the ground floor.”

The fire was only about 100 meters from Rachel’s home, just a two-minute walk away.

“The fire at the front of the building was extremely intense, stretching from the rooftop down to the ground floor, and many people evacuated. Some were already in their pajamas and sleepwear, ready for bed. I saw several people teary-eyed over what had happened,” she added.

Despite the fire’s proximity to her home, Rachel mentioned that she didn’t feel immediate danger when she saw the flames. “Dubai authorities went above and beyond to handle the fire. They made sure everyone felt safe and secure throughout the entire situation,” she shared.

The Filipino Times reached out to Dubai Civil Defence for more details.

