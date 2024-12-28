RTA reveals traffic plan for New Year’s Eve around Burj Khalifa

Many Dubai residents and tourists will be heading to Downtown Dubai to witness the fireworks display when the clock hits 12 midnight on January 1, 2025.

Whether you’re there to join the celebrations or simply going home from work, it is important that you plan for your travel or commute time.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that all roads leading to the Burj Khalifa will be closed on the evening of December 31, 2024, depending on their schedule. It is best to leave early before the road closures for smoother travel time.

Road closures

Here are the roads that will be closed and their schedules:

Al Asayel Street – closed at 4 PM

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd – to be closed starting from 4 PM

Burj Khalifa Street – to be closed starting from 4 PM

Financial Centre Street Lower Deck – to be closed starting from 4 PM

Al Mustaqbal Street (between Financial Centre Street and Trade Centre Street) – to be closed starting from 4 PM

Al Sukook Street – to be closed starting from 8 PM

Financial Centre Street Upper Deck – to be closed starting from 9 PM

Sheikh Zayed Road (between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Trade Centre Roundabout – to be closed starting from 11 PM

Metro station closure

There will also be changes to Metro stations, with Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to be closed at 5 PM, or if the numbers exceed the station’s capacity.

RTA urges everyone to use the nearest metro stations, which are the World Trade Centre, Emirates Towers, Business Bay, and Financial Centre to reach Downtown Dubai and other destinations.

Suggested parking spots

RTA also recommends using metro stations where parking spots are available, such as Jebel Ali, Etisalat by E&, Centrepoint, and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Alternative parking will also be available in parking lot spots like Al Wasl Club, Al Kifaf, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, with convenient free bus rides from RTA to and from Dubai Downtown’s location.

If one is departing early to drive, they could also park in Emaar District, with over 20,000 parking spots available at Dubai Mall, Zabeel, Fountain View expansions, and Boulevard lower parking spots.

RTA will prohibit car owners to park on Al Khail Road as well as Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions.

Metro station timings

Don’t forget to top up your Nol cards, with Silver Nol Card holders for a minimum of AED 15 while AED 30 for Gold Nol Card holders for a round trip.

According to RTA, the Red and Green Lines will “operate for 43 consecutive hours,” from 5 AM on December 31, 2024 (Tuesday) until midnight on January 2, 2025 (Thursday).

Dubai Tram will also “operate for 43 consecutive hours” from 6 AM on December 31, 2024 (Tuesday) until 1 AM on January 2, 2025 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Water Canal lifts and pedestrian bridges will be closed, particularly in Jumeirah, Al Safa, and Business Bay.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is sure to be lively and exciting, but make sure to plan ahead and follow the RTA’s traffic guidelines for this year’s festivities.

Wishing everyone a joyful holiday season!