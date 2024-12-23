NLEX, SCTEX offer free passage on Christmas, New Year

Road users can look forward to toll-free passage during select hours on Christmas and New Year’s Day, announced the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC).

The MPTC shared toll fees on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), NLEX Connector, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) will be waived from December 24 (10 PM) to December 25 (6 AM) and from December 31 (10 PM) to January 1 (6 AM).

However, these toll fees will be waived only for Class 1, 2, and 3 motorists until 6 a.m. during the given dates.

The toll fees on the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), STAR Tollway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) will also be waived on specific hours for the holidays, announced San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

The holidays in the Philippines make the roads more congested than usual, with many travelers en route to the provinces as they rush through the holidays.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is preparing for an estimated 2.296 million travelers between December 20, 2024, and January 3, 2025—marking a 10.95% increase compared to the same period last year.