Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NLEX, SCTEX offer free passage on Christmas, New Year

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino36 seconds ago

Road users can look forward to toll-free passage during select hours on Christmas and New Year’s Day, announced the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC).

The MPTC shared toll fees on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), NLEX Connector, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) will be waived from December 24 (10 PM) to December 25 (6 AM) and from December 31 (10 PM) to January 1 (6 AM).

However, these toll fees will be waived only for Class 1, 2, and 3 motorists until 6 a.m. during the given dates.

The toll fees on the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), STAR Tollway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) will also be waived on specific hours for the holidays, announced San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

The holidays in the Philippines make the roads more congested than usual, with many travelers en route to the provinces as they rush through the holidays.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is preparing for an estimated 2.296 million travelers between December 20, 2024, and January 3, 2025—marking a 10.95% increase compared to the same period last year.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino36 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T143954.651

WEEKLY HOROSCOPE: December 20 to December 26

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T131056.760

No security threats detected ahead of Christmas, says PNP

4 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T125310.698

No talks about possible reenacted budget

4 hours ago
plane

Kaya ba humabol sa Noche Buena? How much are flights from UAE to PH for the holidays?

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button