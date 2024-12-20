BSP introduces P500, P100, P50 polymer banknotes

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has unveiled the new polymer banknote series which will be in circulation on Christmas week in limited quantity.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. received the “First Philippine Polymer Banknote Series” from BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. during a ceremony in Malacañang on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The 1000-, 500-, 100-, and 50-peso denominations of the polymer series feature images of native and protected species in the country alongside traditional local weave designs.

“The polymer series raises awareness of the country’s threatened species, serves as a symbol of Filipino identity, and fosters national pride,” said Remolona in a statement.

The new banknotes feature the following:

1000-piso: Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, South Sea pearl, and the T’nalak weave design

500-piso: Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, blue-naped parrot, and southern Philippine weave design

100-piso: Mayon Volcano, whale shark, and Bicol Region weave design

50-piso: Taal Lake, native maliputo fish, and Batangas embroidery design

The BSP added that polymer banknotes are “smarter, cleaner, and stronger.” Theese have advanced anti-counterfeiting features and a smaller carbon footprint.

The polymer banknote series will co-circulate alongside paper banknotes.