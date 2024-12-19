Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Free MRT, LRT rides on Dec. 20 – Palace

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago

Commuters may enjoy free rides at the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and the two lines of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) on Friday, Dec. 20, in time for the holiday rush, Malacañang said.

The Palace said the initiative will benefit 1.1 million passengers, making it the trains’ biggest ridership this year.

“Ang inisyatibong ito ay isang simpleng paraan upang maibsan ang gastos ng ating mga kababayang abala sa paghahanda para sa Pasko. Nawa’y magdulot ito ng ginhawa at maramdaman ng lahat ang malasakit ng pamahalaan ngayong kapaskuhan,” said Malacañang.

Since Dec. 16, the first trip at North Ave. of the MRT-3 begins at 4:30 a.m. Operating hours for the holidays are extended by an hour, with the last trips at North Ave. set at 10:34 p.m. and Taft Ave. at 11:08 p.m.

The LRT-1 will also extend operations on Friday and on Dec. 23, with the last train leaving at 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., from Dr. Santos and FPJ stations, respectively.

As for the LRT-2, the final trips are set 30 minutes later than usual from Dec. 17 to 23.

Last week, a party-list group launched a signature campaign urging the transportation department to further extend train operations. The government dismissed the call, saying trains require daily maintenance.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Rodrigo Duterte

DOJ may summon ex-Pres. Duterte over drug war

2 mins ago
Marvin Agustin. Jolina Magdangal

Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal as “Ex-Ex Lovers” in new movie

44 mins ago
bongbong marcos

Marcos to spend Christmas Eve in Malacañang, to travel north during holidays

60 mins ago
Zia Dantes with her mom Marian Rivera

Zia Dantes named ‘Breakthrough Child Performer’ at 37th Aliw Awards

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button