Marcos signs law amending rice tariffication, tripling seed money for farmers

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law an amendment to the Agricultural Tariffication Act, extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) to 2031 and tripling its annual funding to P30 billion.

The measure aims to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of the Philippine rice sector while addressing food security challenges.

“Through this law, we are not only extending the RCEF but significantly enhancing its capacity to support our farmers and modernize our agricultural sector,” Marcos said during the ceremonial signing of the law on Monday, Dec. 9.

The RCEF, established under the 2019 Rice Tariffication Law, replaced import restrictions on rice with a tariff system. It has since provided investments in high-quality seeds, farm mechanization, and farmer training programs to improve productivity.

With the original six-year plan for RCEF nearing expiration, the new law ensures continued and expanded support for the agricultural sector. The Seed Program and Mechanization Program will receive additional resources to help more farmers access tools and technologies to boost yields.

The additional funding is also set to support priority projects, including training and extension services, financial assistance for rice farmers tilling up to two hectares of land, expanded rice credit assistance, composting facilities for biodegradable waste, pest and disease management, soil health improvement, contract farming support, and the establishment of solar-powered irrigation systems.

The law prioritizes reducing post-harvest losses, which amount to approximately 375,000 tons of milled rice annually. Preventing these losses could feed an additional 3.4 million Filipinos each year, bolstering food security.

To safeguard the rice industry, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is now empowered to enforce stricter quality standards and oversee grain storage facilities. The Bureau of Plant Industry will manage a national database to monitor rice warehouses and ensure compliance with regulations.

In cases of sudden shortages or price hikes, the DA is authorized to implement measures to stabilize the rice market, ensuring affordability and accessibility for all Filipinos.

“This law is a commitment to our farmers and to our nation. By increasing investments in agriculture, we are paving the way for a stronger, self-sufficient Philippines,” Marcos added.

The president emphasized that the new law reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector and ensuring a stable food supply for the country.

In a separate interview, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel highlighted how the law’s provisions would aid in combating smuggling.

“Malaking tulong yun sa smuggling, malaking bagay na makapasok kami sa warehouse to do inventory para makita natin ang sitwasyon and with accurate data, we can manage prices better,” he said.