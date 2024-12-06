Latest NewsTFT Reach

Basketball tournament unites GCC teams in Bahrain

Supplied photos

The All-Filipino basketball competition, held on November 22-23, brought together GCC teams from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain for an exhilarating two-day event.

Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, graced the occasion, highlighting the significance of the gathering.

The Muharaqq Sports Club was filled with fans and basketball enthusiasts, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Participants showcased their skills and camaraderie, celebrating Filipino culture and community spirit throughout the region.

16U Championship Highlights

In the 16U final, Abu Dhabi Mowen faced off against Dubai Jazzville in a thrilling match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. The game was tightly contested, with the lead fluctuating and a mere seven-point difference throughout. The excitement peaked in overtime, culminating in a nail-biting finish as Abu Dhabi Mowen triumphed 79-78, demonstrating resilience and skill.

14U Championship Recap

Dubai Jazzville claimed victory in the 14U category, defeating Qatar Junior Falcons 89-77. Guard #15 Evangelista played a pivotal role, not only leading his team to victory but also earning the Finals and Tournament MVP awards for his outstanding performance.

All-Star Performers

Abu Dhabi Mowen’s point guard, #1 Monghit, shone brightly, winning back-to-back titles as 16U Finals and Tournament MVP. His remarkable skills were crucial in guiding his team through challenging moments, further establishing his reputation in Inter-GCC tournaments.

Teams who took part in the competition, which was organized by the Samahang Basketbolista ng Pilipinas, were Qatar Junior Falcons, Abu Dhabi Mowen, Dubai Jazzville, NGB Saudi Team and Verminex Bahrain Eagles Team.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle; with reports from Filipino Club Basketball Group)

