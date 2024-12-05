Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

No border restriction, flight suspension to Korea – PH embassy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 seconds ago

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Screengrab from CBS News)

There is no advisory against travel to South Korea, the Philippine embassy in Seoul said on Thursday, Dec. 5, amid the political turmoil in the North Asian country.

“Airports, seaports, trains and other modes of public transport remain operational,” the embassy said in a statement.

The advisory came in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law.

While the situation has stabilized, the embassy advised Filipinos to remain cautious and vigilant, particularly in areas of possible public gatherings.

It also urged Filipinos to stay informed by monitoring news updates and coordinating with travel agencies or airlines for any change in itinerary.

Reuters reported that South Korean opposition lawmakers are set to vote this weekend on a motion to impeach Yoon over his martial law declaration. The country’s defense minister, who was blamed for recommending the move, has since resigned.

Filipinos in South Korea are closely following the political developments and their effect on their daily routine.

“As Filipino, malaki ang epekto ang nangyari sa buhay namin ngayon dahil sa pagdeklara at pagbawi ng martial law,” Belle, a Filipino in Seoul who requested anonymity, told NewsWatch Plus.

“Bumaba ang value ng Korean won at nag-panic buying mga tao kaya sigurado susunod na araw tataas ang bilihin,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 12 05 at 17.46.30 abac6c6d

Run into the winter season with ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon!

1 hour ago
chiz escudero

Possible Duterte impeachment trial during break, extend to next Congress – Escudero

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 05T164359.680

BSP to issue new polymer banknotes in first quarter of 2025

2 hours ago
pluma

Experience the magic of modern circus show in Dubai with PLUMA

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button