No border restriction, flight suspension to Korea – PH embassy

There is no advisory against travel to South Korea, the Philippine embassy in Seoul said on Thursday, Dec. 5, amid the political turmoil in the North Asian country.

“Airports, seaports, trains and other modes of public transport remain operational,” the embassy said in a statement.

The advisory came in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law.

While the situation has stabilized, the embassy advised Filipinos to remain cautious and vigilant, particularly in areas of possible public gatherings.

It also urged Filipinos to stay informed by monitoring news updates and coordinating with travel agencies or airlines for any change in itinerary.

Reuters reported that South Korean opposition lawmakers are set to vote this weekend on a motion to impeach Yoon over his martial law declaration. The country’s defense minister, who was blamed for recommending the move, has since resigned.

Filipinos in South Korea are closely following the political developments and their effect on their daily routine.

“As Filipino, malaki ang epekto ang nangyari sa buhay namin ngayon dahil sa pagdeklara at pagbawi ng martial law,” Belle, a Filipino in Seoul who requested anonymity, told NewsWatch Plus.

“Bumaba ang value ng Korean won at nag-panic buying mga tao kaya sigurado susunod na araw tataas ang bilihin,” she added.