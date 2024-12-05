20 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia arrive in Phils.

A new batch of 20 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived in the Philippines from Saudi Arabia on Thursday morning, December 5.

According to a Facebook post from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the OFW-repatriates returned from Riyadh on Flight PR655 at NAIA Terminal 1.

The OWWA Airport Team promptly attended to their needs, providing food, financial assistance, transportation back to their respective provinces, and hotel accommodations if necessary, as part of the government’s commitment to ensure the well-being and safe return of OFWs who encounter difficulties abroad.