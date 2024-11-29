SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season opening event in Dubai sails to excellence

The recently concluded Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix was an exhilarating event that showcased the best in sailing talent. Held on November 23-24, 2024 at the Race Stadium in Port Rashid, the competition kicked off SailGP’s 2024/2025 season. Fans gathered at the stunning waterfront, eagerly watching as teams from around the world raced in high-speed catamarans.

In a thrilling two-day showdown, the New Zealand team emerged victorious, impressing the crowd with their skill and teamwork. Their performance not only earned them the trophy but also the admiration of fans and competitors alike. The event highlighted the intense rivalry among the 11 teams, each vying for the top spot in this prestigious league.

The atmosphere was electric, with spectators cheering as the supercharged hydro-foiling F50 catamarans reached speeds of 100 km per hour against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline. The event featured not just racing but also live music, premium hospitality, and après-sail entertainment, making it a fantastic outing for families and sailing enthusiasts.

With a family-friendly atmosphere, the SailGP provided an excellent opportunity for everyone to create lasting memories together.

Looking ahead, the next SailGP event will take place in Auckland, where teams will once again battle for the top spot. The Dubai event set a high standard, and fans are excited to see what’s next in this exciting series.