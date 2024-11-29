HONOR X9c redefines durability for everyday protection

The HONOR X9c brings flagship-level durability to a mid-range segment, and in doing so gives users peace of mind about their smartphone’s safety. It also means that for everyday scenarios, users don’t have to worry about accidental drops or mishaps rendering their smartphones unusable. The HONOR X9c is built to withstand almost any scenario and is a testament to HONOR’s commitment to delivering industry-first features while remaining affordable.

Tackling kitchen hazards with ease

Take one of the most common everyday tasks, preparing food in the kitchen. So many users prop up their smartphones while cooking to follow along to a recipe or watch an instructional video. However, if the phone isn’t secured properly, it can easily slide down and fall from a considerable height off the kitchen counter, potentially causing significant damage. Thankfully, the HONOR X9c is built to withstand drops from heights as high as 2 meters, while its Anti-Drop Display ensures no cracks or scratches occur on the screen.

Even when things heat up in the kitchen, the HONOR X9c is unfazed. Built to withstand temperatures ranging from -30°C to 55°C, users don’t have to worry about using their phone too close to the stove. With its IP65M water resistance, splashes from a nearby sink won’t affect the HONOR X9c, and it can even be used when your hands are wet or greasy. Even if it’s accidentally placed on a wet countertop, there’s no worry about potential damage at all.

Kid-proof design for curious hands

For parents, having a durable smartphone is an absolute must. Children’s natural curiosity often leads to accidents, whether it’s unintentionally dropping a smartphone or playing with it in imaginative ways. To help with this, the HONOR X9c’s Cushioning Airbag Protective Case absorbs shocks and reduces damage from falls, or if the phone is being handled in an aggressive way. Younger children may treat a parent’s smartphone as just another plaything and could throw it on the floor at a moment’s notice without realizing they could cause damage. Thanks to the HONOR X9c’s 3D protection around the corners, it can handle rough treatment without compromising performance.

Engineered to withstand everyday drops

No matter how careful you may be, accidental phone drops can and do happen. Perhaps you’re holding a lot of things as you’re heading out the door, and your phone slips from your hand. Or you get up from the couch without realizing your phone is in your lap, and it tumbles to the floor. Whatever the scenario, the HONOR X9c’s exceptional durability makes short work of these everyday mishaps. Engineered with ultra-tempered glass and advanced shock absorption technology, the HONOR X9c offers 60% greater glass impact resistance and 52% increased corner impact resilience than previous models. So whether it’s been dropped on tiles, concrete, or other hard surfaces, the HONOR X9c remains resilient and ready to handle any challenge head-on.

Making a splash everywhere you go

Water damage is one of the most feared hazards to any smartphone, which is why users are extra careful when using their smartphones near a pool. A sudden splash of water is never a good surprise, but the HONOR X9c is prepared for anything. Its IP65M rating and three-layer waterproof structure ensure water splashes pose no threat, and even brief immersion in water up to 25cm deep will not cause any long-term damage to the phone or its internals. This makes the HONOR X9c a perfect poolside companion.

Beyond these scenarios, the HONOR X9c is able to adapt to your needs at any moment, guaranteeing that you stay connected under any circumstance. Perhaps your phone accidentally tumbles out of your pocket while you’re jogging, or falls into a puddle of water during a sudden rainstorm. Ordinarily, this would be incredibly stressful, but thanks to the incredible durability of the HONOR X9c, users no longer need to worry about such mishaps. No matter what happens in your everyday routine, the HONOR X9c is a versatile yet durable companion that ensures you stay connected wherever life takes you.

The HONOR X9c is available in four captivating colors – Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, Sunrise Orange, and Jade Cyan at a price of AED 1299. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 398 including HONOR Choice Earbuds X5, HONOR Care 12-month Accidental Damage Protection.