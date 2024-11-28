Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Mary Jane Veloso’s sister to return home earlier than expected – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that Mary Jane Veloso’s sister will be returning to the Philippines earlier than initially planned.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac confirmed that efforts are underway to expedite her homecoming, which was originally set to take place before Christmas.

“The Migrant Workers Office is now working to ensure her return within this week,” Cacdac stated.

This development comes as part of ongoing support provided to Veloso’s family, who continue to seek justice for Mary Jane, an overseas Filipino worker currently on death row in Indonesia.

The family expressed gratitude for the government’s swift action, emphasizing how important it is for them to be reunited soon. Secretary Cacdac also assured the public that the DMW remains committed to addressing the concerns of distressed migrant workers and their families.

Further details on her travel arrangements have yet to be released.

