Dubai announces 3 new bus routes from Satwa to Global Village

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 seconds ago

Courtesy: Government of Dubai Media Office

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is launching three public bus routes from Satwa to Global Village.

The Government of Dubai Media Office announced that starting November 29, 2024, three bus routes—Route 108, Route F63, and Route J05.

Route 108, directly connecting the Satwa Bus Station to Global Village, will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and during special events from 2:00 pm to 1:00 am the next day. The route includes 11 trips per direction daily with a 60-minute frequency.

Meanwhile, Route F63, a metro feeder service, will connect Al Ras Metro Station to Union Bus Station via Al Khaleej Street and Naif Street.

Lastly, Route J05 will link Mira Community and Dubai Studio City, passing through Neshama Townhouses.

Global Village, located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai, UAE, is a popular destination offering shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences. It’s a lovely place to visit, but be sure to plan your commute to enjoy the trip hassle-free.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

