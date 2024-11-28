Dubai announces 3 new bus routes from Satwa to Global Village

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is launching three public bus routes from Satwa to Global Village.

The Government of Dubai Media Office announced that starting November 29, 2024, three bus routes—Route 108, Route F63, and Route J05.

Route 108, directly connecting the Satwa Bus Station to Global Village, will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and during special events from 2:00 pm to 1:00 am the next day. The route includes 11 trips per direction daily with a 60-minute frequency.

Meanwhile, Route F63, a metro feeder service, will connect Al Ras Metro Station to Union Bus Station via Al Khaleej Street and Naif Street.

Lastly, Route J05 will link Mira Community and Dubai Studio City, passing through Neshama Townhouses.

Global Village, located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai, UAE, is a popular destination offering shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences. It’s a lovely place to visit, but be sure to plan your commute to enjoy the trip hassle-free.