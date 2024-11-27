Pasko para sa OFWs: Christmas means reuniting with family

For many OFWs, the holiday season is a special time to reunite with loved ones. After years of hard work abroad, returning home to celebrate the festivities is a cherished blessing that every OFW looks forward to.

In a Tanong ng Bayan post by The Filipino Times, some shared their excitement about reuniting with their parents, while others looked forward to being with their children. But in all the responses, one thing stands out: family.

OFW Chino Cerda shared with The Filipino Times that his last visit to the Philippines was in 2021. With a plan to go on a vacation to the Philippines on December 4, he will finally meet his parents after three years.

“If I am given a chance to go home every year, I will. But due to their maintenance and everything, I can’t save for a ticket and something to use during my tenure in the Philippines. I told them I’ll do my best to prolong their life,” Cerda said.

Currently, Cerda’s parents struggle to walk due to their weakness, but he looks forward to spending quality time with them. “Kahit 40 na ako, naglalambing pa din ako sa kanila. I’m looking forward to that. Yung pag nagkukwento ako ng life ko dito, naiiyak sila kasi they appreciate what I do for them here,” Cerda added.

Although Cerda’s parents appreciate his efforts, he is even more grateful to them. “Without them, I’m nothing! Kung saan man ako ngayon, narating ko ang kinatatayuan kong ito dahil sa kanila. This coming holiday season, ang makakatangap ng pinakaimportante at pinakamahigpit ko na yakap ay ang aking mga magulang,” he said.

If Cerda misses his parents, Bida Fornoles said she misses her son and can’t wait to reunite with him. “Ang pinaka nami-miss ko, syempre, ang anak ko,” she said. “Ito kasi ang first time naming magpapasko na hiwalay sa loob ng 11 years.”

According to Fornoles, she is unable to travel to the Philippines to be with her son, nor is there any way for him to come, due to the tragic consequences caused by the four consecutive typhoons that struck the country in November.

“Kinakabahan nga ako ngayon sa kadahilanan na binagyo yung lugar kung nasaan ang anak ko,” Fornoles said. “Kung pwede nga lang liparin ko or siya papuntahin ko dito kaya lang, wala naman siyang kasama mag-travel. Kaya panay ang dasal ko na sana magkasama na kami lalo na ngayong kailangan niya ako sa tabi niya,” she added.

No matter how long it’s been since we’ve seen them, or even if this is the first Christmas we won’t be with them, our families remain the heart of our holiday celebrations. Their love and support are what carry us through the challenges of being away. This Christmas, whether we celebrate side by side or from a distance, may every OFW find joy, peace, and the warmth of family in their hearts. Here’s to a holiday season filled with cherished memories and the hope of reunions yet to come!