UAE Holidays: What you need to know if you’re an employee

The final public holiday in the UAE for 2024 has been officially announced, offering a two-day break for both public and private sector employees!

In celebration of UAE National Day, now known as “Eid Al Etihad,” employees will enjoy a holiday on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3. Combined with the weekend, this creates a four-day time off.

But do you know your rights regarding public holidays and compensation?

As per the UAE law, employees in the private sector are entitled to paid leave during a public holiday.

If your job requires you to work during a public holiday, your employer must compensate you by either granting an additional day off or paying your regular wage for the day plus at least 50% of your basic salary.

Here’s what Article 28 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 has exactly stated:

1. The worker shall be entitled to official days off with full pay on public holidays, which are defined by a resolution of the Cabinet.

2. If work conditions require that the worker works during any of the public holidays, the employer shall compensate him with another day off for each day, on which he works during the holiday, or pay him the wage for that day according to the wage established for the normal working days, plus an increase of not less than (50%) fifty percent of the basic wage for that day.

Enjoy your break!