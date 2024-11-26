SC receives anonymous complaint seeking Vice President Sara Duterte’s disbarment over controversial remarks

The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Tuesday, November 26, that it has received an anonymous complaint calling for the disbarment of Vice President Sara Duterte in connection with her recent controversial remarks regarding the exhumation of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s body.

The complaint, filed this month, is in addition to a longstanding case from 2011 that is still pending, which also sought Duterte’s disbarment. Atty. Camille Sue Ting, spokesperson for the SC, confirmed the receipt of the new complaint during a press briefing.

“Just this month, the Supreme Court received an anonymous complaint regarding her statements about the late President Marcos,” Ting said.

However, she clarified that the court has not yet taken any action on the matter. Duterte’s remarks have drawn widespread attention and criticism.

In October, she publicly warned Senator Imee Marcos that if political attacks from the current administration persisted, she would personally exhume the body of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and throw it into the West Philippine Sea.

The incident sparked further controversy earlier this month when Duterte also alleged she had hired someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez, and used expletives to insult them.

These remarks have reignited discussions about the potential legal consequences for Duterte, with calls for her disbarment gaining momentum.

While the SC has not yet indicated any formal response to the anonymous complaint, the ongoing scrutiny highlights the tension between the Vice President’s political statements and her legal standing.

The 2011 disbarment case, still under review, adds to the complex legal challenges Duterte faces as she navigates the fallout from her recent comments. As of now, there has been no official statement from the Vice President addressing the latest complaint or her previous remarks.