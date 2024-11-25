Marcos condemns threats of violence, calls for accountability

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has condemned threats against him, stressing the need to uphold the rule of law and transparency in government processes.

Marcos expressed alarm over the intimidation, which he said targeted him and other officials.

“Nakakabahala ang mga pahayag na narinig natin nitong mga nakaraang araw. Nandiyan ang walang pakundangang pagmumura at ang pagbabanta ng planong ipapatay ang ilan sa atin,” Marcos said.

He questioned the audacity of such threats and their implications for ordinary citizens.

“Kung ganun na lang kadali ang pagplano sa pagpatay ng isang presidente, papaano pa kaya ang mga pangkaraniwan na mamamayan?” he added.

The president said such criminal acts should never go unpunished.

“’Yang ganyang krimimal na pagtatangka ay hindi dapat pinapalampas. ‘Yan ay aking papalagan,” he said.

Marcos reiterated the importance of adhering to democratic principles, including respecting the constitutional powers of Congress to seek the truth.

“Hindi na sana hahantong sa ganitong drama kung sasagutin lamang ang mga lehitimong katanungan sa Senado at sa House of Representatives. Ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhang,” he said, calling for honest and straightforward answers from public servants.

The president lamented the diversion of public discourse toward what he described as “kwentong chicheria” (trivial gossip) instead of addressing core issues. He urged a peaceful resolution that upholds transparency and accountability.

“Hangad ko na matuldukan na itong mga pangyayaring ito sa paraang matiwasay at magdadala sa atin sa katotohanan,” he said.

Marcos noted the executive branch’s role in cooperating with Congress as an independent entity.

He assured the public that his focus remains on governance and addressing the concerns of Filipinos.

“Hindi natin iko-kompromiso ang rule of law. Kailangan manaig ang batas sa anumang sitwasyon, sinuman ang tamaan,”he said.