Cebu Pacific lights up Burj Khalifa with Philippine wonders

• Cebu Pacific iconic display at Burj Khalifa showcased the Philippines’ famous tourist attractions and the warm smiles of Filipino people
• Travellers can plan and book their trips to the Philippines for early 2025 with a special seat sale from November 22 to 30, 2024

In a historic first for a Philippine company, Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, took over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa with a “Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines” video and sound display, celebrating the most iconic reasons to visit the Philippines in 2025.

Projected onto the world’s tallest building, the show captured the warmth and smiles of Filipinos, alongside the natural beauty of the Philippines, including the world-famous beaches of Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu, and breathtaking sites like Mayon Volcano in Legazpi, the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and Mt. Apo in Davao.

Cebu Pacific took over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

“We’re proud to share a piece of home on such a grand stage,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This is a celebration of Philippine pride and an invitation for travellers to connect with the unique beauty, culture, and warmth that our country offers.”

(L-R) Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer; Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General in Dubai; and Michelle de Guzman, CEB Marketing Director during the Burj Khalifa viewing event

Through this campaign, CEB aimed to invite travellers around the world to experience the wonders of the Philippines and offer Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a nostalgic view of home.

Crowd watching the Cebu Pacific video ad at Burj Khalifa

To bring this experience within reach to more passengers, CEB has also launched a special seat sale from November 22 to 30, 2024, for as low as AED229 one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from January 15 to June 30, 2025.

CEB operates in over 60 destinations spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. It operates the most extensive network in the Philippines, allowing for the best inter-island connections from hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo and Davao.

Passengers from Dubai and other major international hubs can now book discounted flights to the Philippines for early 2025 travel at www.cebupacificair.com.

