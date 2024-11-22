ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon route unveiled; to pass through iconic landmarks

In less than a month, runners will hit the streets of Abu Dhabi for the much-anticipated sixth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, passing through the UAE capital’s most iconic landmarks.

Mark your calendars on December 14, as everyone is invited to take on the unforgettable challenge—from casual runners embracing a fun and healthy lifestyle to seasoned athletes aiming for their personal best.

Participants have the option to choose among five categories with varying fitness levels. The first two categories, marathon and marathon relay teams of 2, will start at 6 AM. This will be followed by the 10-kilometer road race at 6:30 AM; the 5-km at 9:30 AM; and the 2.5-km fun run (not timed) at 8:45 AM.

The marathon route will take runners on a breathtaking journey past Abu Dhabi’s most famous landmarks, including Al Bateen Palace, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre. To top it off, participants will enjoy the refreshing coastal breeze as they sprint toward the finish line along Corniche Road.

The excitement doesn’t stop at the finish line! After completing the race, entertainment and good food await the participants at the race village where they can unwind, dine, and enjoy live music with their family and friends while cooling down.

All participants will receive a unique 2024 medal, a bib, an eco-friendly race bag, and an official running shirt.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting events of the year. Register now at https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/registration/.