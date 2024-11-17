11 OFWs arrive in Philippines from Lebanon — DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that 11 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived in the Philippines from Lebanon Saturday, November 16.

According to DMW, these OFWs were the latest batch to take advantage of the Philippine government’s repatriation program.

The OFW-repatriates arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where they were welcomed by DMW officials, led by Assistant Secretary Maria Regina Angela Galias and Director Andrea Luisa Anolin, along with representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Their documents were promptly processed to facilitate the release of various cash assistance for their reintegration. Additionally, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority awarded them certificates.