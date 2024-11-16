Dubai Museum of the Future draws 3 million visitors since 2022 opening

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago

Since its inauguration in February 2022, Dubai’s Museum of the Future has welcomed more than 3 million visitors from around the globe.

With this milestone achieved in less than three years, one of the city’s top tourist destinations has become a beacon of innovation worldwide, attracting guests from 177 countries.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, highlighted its pivotal role in advancing global initiatives toward a sustainable and human-centric future.

“Over the past three years, the museum has firmly cemented the region’s and the Arab world’s contribution in the journey of human knowledge and scientific progress. It has been instrumental in exploring the relationship between humans and technology in the future, inspiring youth to pursue their journey of learning, creativity and innovation with unrelenting curiosity and drive,” H.H. Al Gergawi said.

Since its inception, the museum has hosted around 380 events spanning future governance, space exploration, technology, the economy, and business. These gatherings have brought together experts and officials to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and contribute to advancements both within and beyond the UAE.

