Dubai enters global top 5 for quality of life, says Crown Prince

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Fazza, Brand Finance City Index

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, shared on Facebook that Dubai has secured 5th place among 100 cities worldwide regarding the quality of life and people’s perspective on work, investment, education, and retirement.

In his post written in Arabic, His Highness highlighted that this global ranking underscores Dubai’s growing reputation and influence on the world stage.

According to the Brand Finance City Index, a prominent report from a leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy, Dubai came first regarding reputation. It was also the first choice for people to invest and future growth forecasts.

Additionally, Dubai ranks second globally for its economic strength and stability, as well as for its thriving business environment, innovation, and the quality of its markets and dining scene.

His Highness says that although Dubai’s ranking in international reports shows that the city is on the right path, the government does not wholly rely on them when planning the emirate’s future. Instead, the government relies on the “clear and firm guidance from Muhammad bin Rashid” to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and invest in. 

In the previous Brand Finance Global City Index, Dubai ranked 9th out of 100 global cities, jumping four spots to be the world’s 5th best global city.

The 2024 results were based on a survey with over 15,000 respondents across 20 countries. Respondents were asked to rate 100 cities based on these Key Performance Indicators: Familiarity, Reputation, and Consideration. They also had to choose from 45 attributes grouped under seven pillars, including ‘Culture & Heritage’ and ‘Business & Investment’.

Securing fifth place this year, Dubai now follows behind London, New York, Paris, and Tokyo. Here’s the list of the top 10 countries in the report:

Global City Index

