Seven OVP officials may face arrest by House

Seven officials of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) may face arrest orders from the House of Representatives if they continue to snub a panel investigation into allegations of confidential fund misuse.

The House committee on good government and public accountability, chaired by Manila 6th District Rep. Joel Chua, has been scrutinising how the ₱500-million confidential funds of Vice President Sara Duterte’s office and the ₱112.5-million confidential funds of the Department of Education (DepEd), which she previously headed, have been used.

During the inquiry on Tuesday, Nov. 5, lawmakers learned that OVP chief of staff Zuleika Lopez, who has been summoned every hearing, had fled to Los Angeles, California, USA at past 7 p.m. the night before.

The OVP confirmed Lopez’s travel from Nov. 4 to 16, saying it was “personal and unrelated to her employment” with the office.

Other officials repeatedly invited by the committee and have not showed up are:

– OVP assistant chief of staff and bids and awards committee chairman Lemuel Ortonio

– OVP administrative and financial services director Rosalynne Sanchez

– OVP special disbursing officer Gina Acosta

– OVP chief accountant Julieta Villadelrey

– former DepEd Assistant Secretary Sunshine Charry Fajarda

– former DepEd special disbursing officer Edward Fajarda

The Fajarda couple are reportedly with the OVP.

In a position paper, the officials said they refused to receive the previous subpoena as it was served after the scheduled hearing lapsed. They added the congressional inquiry is not in aid of legislation.

The committee issued another subpoena for the seven officials.

“The next time they fail to attend, we will be constrained to issue a much heavier penalty,” Chua said.