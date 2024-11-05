2nd Emirates Labour Market Award set for Nov. 14 with AED37-million prize pool; 90 winners to be feted

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will recognize the most outstanding private sector companies and employees at the second edition of the “Emirates Labour Market Award,” taking place on November 14 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Emirates Labour Market Award, organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court, aims to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE labour market, improve productivity and efficiency, and recognize exemplary practices within the country’s work environment. It also focuses on safeguarding workers’ rights while promoting their well-being and quality of life across the private sector, MoHRE said.

A total prize of AED 37 million will be awarded to 90 winners to be chosen from five major categories: Companies, Business Service Partners, Special Recognition, Workforce, and Labor Accommodations.

According to MoHRE, the Labour Accommodations and Special Recognition categories are new additions to this year’s edition of the Award. Further, the number of winners has increased to 90 from 66, and the total prize value has gone up to AED 37 million from AED 9 million last year.

Thirty-three companies will be recognized for their exceptional management of employment relationships and adoption of best practices in human resources, fully aligning with the Award’s criteria and demonstrating the highest levels of compliance with work environment regulations and standards.

Business Service Partners — including Domestic Workers Recruitment Agencies, Employment Agencies, and Business Service Centers — that have helped develop best-in-class labor market practices will also be honored.

Meanwhile, forty-eight awardees who have contributed to the UAE’s businesses and community will be selected as the Outstanding Workforce.

In addition, Special Recognition awards will be presented in the categories of Pioneering Company, Personality of the Year, Pioneering Initiative, and Influencer.

Lastly, two winners with the best investments in workers’ accommodations will be awarded in the Labour Accommodations category.

Cash prizes for individual winners are AED 100,000 for first place, AED 75,000 for second place, and AED 50,000 for third place.

Winning companies will receive several benefits such as discounts on the Ministry’s services, priority in processing transactions, resolving technical challenges, and special call center service.