UAE sends flour, baking supplies to support bakeries in Gaza

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino48 seconds ago

UAE provides flour and baking materials to bakeries in Gaza. Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates supports bakeries across Gaza to alleviate the critical bread shortage in the area.

The ‘Subsidized Bread’ campaign is part of the UAE’s Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3,’ which aims to address a fundamental need in the Strip, alleviating the hunger of the population.

Recently, there has been a worsening hunger crisis in Gaza due to the difficulty in accessing food amid the ongoing war in the country.

Consequently, bakeries and other food stores in the area have shut down, intensifying the country’s hunger crisis.

Moreover, it has been difficult to send food to the country due to restrictions on food aid.

With the UAE’s Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3,’ bakeries in Gaza are able to reopen amid the hunger crisis and can support displaced Palestinian families, alleviating their daily suffering.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing.

