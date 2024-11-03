UAE sends flour, baking supplies to support bakeries in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates supports bakeries across Gaza to alleviate the critical bread shortage in the area.

The ‘Subsidized Bread’ campaign is part of the UAE’s Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3,’ which aims to address a fundamental need in the Strip, alleviating the hunger of the population.

Recently, there has been a worsening hunger crisis in Gaza due to the difficulty in accessing food amid the ongoing war in the country.

Consequently, bakeries and other food stores in the area have shut down, intensifying the country’s hunger crisis.

Moreover, it has been difficult to send food to the country due to restrictions on food aid.

With the UAE’s Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3,’ bakeries in Gaza are able to reopen amid the hunger crisis and can support displaced Palestinian families, alleviating their daily suffering.