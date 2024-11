Former ‘Goin’ Bulilit’ star Igi Boy Flores admits graduating college made him whole

Former “Goin’ Bulilit” star Igi Boy Flores admitted that graduating college made him whole.

In an Instagram post, Flores shared that he once believed college wasn’t necessary because he was already working as an actor.

“Hindi maganda ang mindset ko noon. Ang nasa isip ko dati, ‘Bakit pa ako mag-aaral kung may maayos na trabaho na ako ngayon?’ Kaya hindi ko napagtunan ng panahon yung early college days ko sa ibang pamantasan,” Flores wrote in his caption.

“Nang medyo nagkaka-edad na tayo, doon ko napag isip-isip na may kulang, hindi ako buo. Ano pa ba ang pwede kong iambag sa lipunan maliban sa pagpapasaya ng mga tao sa pamamagitan ng pag-arte at komedya?” Flores said.

“Dun ko naisip na ang pagtatapos ng pag-aaral ang bubuo sa hinahanap kong pagkukulang,” he added.

Flores went on to express his gratitude and appreciation to God and to his family and friends who supported him in his journey.

The former Goin’ Bulilit actor recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in Marketing Management, from AMA University – Online Education.