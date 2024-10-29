Sharjah Airport records 4.4 million passengers from July-September period

Sharjah Airport’s performance in aviation, travel, and cargo operations has shown continued growth during the July to September period of the year.

In particular, it recorded a 10% increase in passenger numbers compared to the same period the previous year, reaching 4.392 million. Additionally, the airport’s flight movements grew by 6.7%, totaling 27,758 flights operated by 35 airlines, WAM reported.

Sharjah Airport also handled 46,284 tons of cargo in the third quarter, marking a year-on-year increase of over 32%. Meanwhile, its sea-air cargo rose by 7.8%, handling a total of 3,236 tons.

According to Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), Sharjah Airport continues to be a significant contributor to the emirate’s tourism, trade, and business sectors, establishing Sharjah as a premier destination for these industries.

He said that this positive performance enhances the airport’s competitive edge, further solidifying its position as a leading service provider and helping it achieve its goal of becoming one of the top five airports in the region.

Further, Al Midfa noted that Sharjah Airport’s development plans aim to deliver world-class services, bolstering passenger and airline confidence, and providing a safe, seamless travel experience through innovative technologies and sustainable practices.

The WAM report stated that the SAA seeks to increase the airport’s capacity to 25 million passengers annually by end-2027. It plans to achieve this by continuously implementing its new expansion project, which includes upgrades to cargo facilities.