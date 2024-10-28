Sharjah introduces new paid parking hours starting Nov 1

Sharjah City Municipality announced the change in the working hours of public parking in paid areas throughout the week and on official holidays.

According to the announcement, starting November 1, 2024, motorists must pay for parking from 8 a.m. to midnight in areas marked by blue signs.

Meanwhile, the working hours of other public parking will remain as usual from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the new timing will apply to them during the holy month of Ramadan.

The change in paid parking hours for areas with blue signs aims to make more parking available for residents with seasonal subscriptions and those who regularly visit local businesses and stores.

Hamed Al Qaed, Director of the Public Parking Department at Sharjah City Municipality, stated that Sharjah is experiencing an increase in tourists and more commercial and residential activity, which boosts its status on the global stage.

As a result, charging fees for public parking spaces aligns with this overall growth and shows the Municipality’s commitment to minimizing negative behaviors and misuse. There is also a yearly plan to prepare public parking areas across the emirate and implement fees in various locations, particularly in key areas of the city.

Al Qaed also explained that the new fees for public parking spaces, which apply throughout the week and on official holidays, were introduced based on studies and feedback regarding misuse of parking spaces after 10 p.m.

Before the change, the Municipality also compared Sharjah with other cities with similar parking systems and observed the emirate’s economic growth. This growth required longer parking hours to accommodate visitors and residents who struggle to find parking after 10 p.m.

Al Qaed’s office stated that the extended parking hours will not result in higher subscription fees; the prices will stay the same.