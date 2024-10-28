Chloe San Jose supports Bea Alonzo’s business

Chloe San Jose supported the launch event of Bea Alonzo’s business, Bash.

The girlfriend of the two-time gold medalist and gymnast Carlos Yulo posted photos of her with the actress on Facebook during the launch event of Alonzo’s travel luggage business.

“I attended the BASH* launch event right before my trip and came across all the new goodies,” San Jose wrote in her Facebook post. “I’m obsessed! They’re so cute and practical! Can’t wait to explore more with BASH* by my side,” she added.

Alonzo introduced her luggage line at a two-day event held at Glorietta in October.

Numerous celebrities rallied behind her new brand, expressing their love and support by liking and commenting on her social media posts. Among them were Heart Evangelista, Nadine Lustre, Catriona Gray, Sarah Lahbati, Sofia Andres, and others.