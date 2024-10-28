Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chloe San Jose supports Bea Alonzo’s business

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 mins ago

Courtesy: Chloe San Jose/FB

Chloe San Jose supported the launch event of Bea Alonzo’s business, Bash.

The girlfriend of the two-time gold medalist and gymnast Carlos Yulo posted photos of her with the actress on Facebook during the launch event of Alonzo’s travel luggage business.

“I attended the BASH* launch event right before my trip and came across all the new goodies,” San Jose wrote in her Facebook post. “I’m obsessed! They’re so cute and practical! Can’t wait to explore more with BASH* by my side,” she added.

Alonzo introduced her luggage line at a two-day event held at Glorietta in October.

Numerous celebrities rallied behind her new brand, expressing their love and support by liking and commenting on her social media posts. Among them were Heart Evangelista, Nadine Lustre, Catriona Gray, Sarah Lahbati, Sofia Andres, and others.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

cecil

Pinay Ikaw Na hosts third ‘Annual Pink Bowling for a Cause’

54 seconds ago
Ybeth Template 30

Miss Grand Myanmar returns 2nd runner-up crown, claims Best in National Costume and Country’s Power of the Year awards should be hers

1 hour ago
parking in Sharjah

Sharjah introduces new paid parking hours starting Nov 1

2 hours ago
Nora Aunor

Nora Aunor reaches out to Boss Toyo for support in helping Bagyong Kristine victims

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button