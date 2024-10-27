Sharjah Municipality urges residents to report unregulated markets

Sharjah Municipality took to Facebook to urge all residents to report unregulated markets in the emirate.

Moreover, the Municipality warns everyone against buying from “unregulated markets and unauthorized vendors.”

In its Facebook post, Sharjah Municipality stated: “Unregulated markets and unauthorized vendors often sell counterfeit or expired goods.”

“Don’t be tempted by low prices at the cost of your safety and your family’s well-being,” the Municipality added.

The Municipality also included their phone numbers on their phones for residents to report any unregulated market or vendor. “Help protect your city by reporting through 993,” the Municipality’s post said.

UAE law: Consumer protection

UAE law established Federal Decree Law No. 5 of 2023, amending Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection to protect all consumer rights. This includes the right to a standard quality of goods and services as well as the right to buy them at the declared price. Moreover, the law protects consumers’ health and safety when using the goods or services.

According to the law, vendors who provide wrong information and labeling or advertise misleading prices on their goods and services can face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine not exceeding AED 2 million. Moreover, stores must also repair or replace defective products without charge.