Chicken Inasal named no. 1 in TasteAtlas’ Top 100 Filipino Foods

Camille Quirino

Foodies, what do you think? Chicken Inasal just soared to the top of TasteAtlas’ 2024 list of Top 100 Filipino Foods!

TasteAtlas, the go-to online guide for authentic local dishes, gathered reviews of Filipino favorites to rank the best, and Chicken Inasal claimed the #1 spot.

The food description read: “Inasal na manok is a unique Filipino grilled chicken dish which originated in Bacolod and became the signature dish of the entire Visayas region. It employs various chicken cuts marinated in a mixture of vinegar and numerous spices such as lemongrass, garlic, and ginger.”

Chicken inasal is prepared by grilling and basting it with a flavorful annatto-infused oil, which gives it that signature golden color and a subtle peppery kick. It’s best enjoyed with rice and a side of spiced vinegar for that perfect balance of smoky and tangy flavors!

Desserts also made a strong showing on the list, with Leche Flan securing 3rd place, followed by deep-fried Turon at 14th, Taho at 24th, Ube Halaya at 30th, Pichi-Pichi at 33rd, Nata de Coco at 36th, Brazo de Mercedes at 41st, and Sapin-Sapin rounding out the Top 50 at 48th.

