Duterte to skip house quad committee hearing on drug war killings

Former President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend the House Quad Committee investigation on October 22 regarding the drug war killings during his administration, but he intends to participate in future hearings, his legal counsel said Monday.

Duterte’s lawyer, Martin Delgra III, explained that the former president is feeling unwell and needs rest after recent engagements.

“Unfortunately, despite his keen intention to attend, my client respectfully manifests that he cannot attend the public hearing set on 22 October 2024. Aside from the short notice given to him, my client just arrived in Davao from Metro Manila on 17 October 2024,” Delgra wrote in a letter addressed to House QuadComm chairman Surigao del Norte Representative Ace Barbers.

Delgra cited Duterte’s advanced age and his need for rest, requesting a postponement of his appearance before the committee. However, he confirmed that Duterte is open to attending future hearings after November 1.

Duterte faces allegations from two inmates who claim he ordered the killing of three Chinese citizens convicted of drug charges in a Davao City prison in August 2016. Additionally, Kerwin Espinosa, a high-profile drug suspect, alleged that Duterte issued a kill order on his father, former Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa, who died in police custody in 2016.

Other witnesses, including Police Colonel Jovie Espenido and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Garma, have testified about the “Davao model” of the war on drugs. Garma alleged that Duterte pushed for a system that rewarded police officers with P20,000 to P1 million for each drug suspect killed.

Duterte has consistently denied the existence of any reward system for drug war operations, stating that the only reward he offered was food and drinks. “Walang reward ‘yan. Hindi ako magbibigay ng reward,” Duterte said in an interview with Sonshine Media Network International.

His former spokesperson and lawyer, Salvador Panelo, also dismissed the idea of a “killing policy” under Duterte’s administration, calling Garma’s claims about the Davao model purely fictional.