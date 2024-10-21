Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

76 more OFWs arrive in PH from Lebanon

Photo courtesy: OWWA Overseas Workers Welfare Administration/FB

Seventy-six overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including two children, arrived in the Philippines from Lebanon Sunday, October 20.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), this brings the total number of repatriated Filipinos from the conflict-stricken Middle East country to 636 OFWs and 32 dependents since October of last year.

Each returning OFW was given P170,000 in cash assistance from the DMW Aksyon Fund, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The Department of Health, meanwhile, provided them and their dependents with medical examination and psychological intervention first aid upon their arrival at the NAIA Terminal 3.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac led the welcoming of the repatriates, along with DMW Undersecretaries Patricia Yvonne Caunan and Bernard Olalia, DMW Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi, and OWWA Deputy Administrator Honey Quiño.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

