NAIA to tow and impound abandoned vehicles in parking lot, some parked since 2014

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is set to tow and impound all abandoned vehicles left at its parking lots, some of which have been sitting idle since 2014.

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp (NNIC) has identified a total of 20 abandoned cars currently occupying valuable space across its parking facilities.

In a statement, the company said, “NNIC is offering owners a final chance to reclaim their cars before they are towed and impounded.”

The company emphasized that many of these vehicles, now in “deteriorating states,” are “taking up space,” exacerbating the ongoing problem of limited parking availability for current passengers.

To incentivize owners to retrieve their vehicles, NNIC has waived all applicable fees. They are urging vehicle owners to come forward, present proof of ownership, and provide valid identification during the grace period. The company is also conducting further audits across all four terminals to identify additional abandoned vehicles.

With parking space becoming increasingly scarce, NNIC is hopeful that owners will take advantage of this final opportunity to reclaim their cars.

Otherwise, the abandoned vehicles will be permanently impounded and become government property.

