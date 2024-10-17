PRC invites everyone to Stakeholders’ Consultation for PH-UAE CEPA

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces its upcoming Stakeholders’ Consultation for the Philippines-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (PH-UAE CEPA) this October.

The event will be held on 20 October 2024 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (UAE time) at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)- Dubai and Northern Emirates at 2C, Beirut St., Near Al Qusais Police, Al Twar Fourth, Dubai, UAE.

Participants in the Philippines can also join the event virtually from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Manila Time).

The Stakeholders’ Consultation is an invaluable platform for sharing significant updates on the ongoing negotiations and fostering engagement among key stakeholders through intersessional rounds. This event will facilitate the exchange of insights, address inquiries, and gather feedback on the progress of the PH-UAE CEPA, particularly concerning trade in services, professional services, and mutual recognition.

The PRC invites all concerned professionals and stakeholders to join the event. Selected officials and employees representing the PRC will also be present, alongside concerned Professional Regulatory Boards (PRBs) and Accredited Professional Organizations (APOs) in the UAE.

Those who wish to join can register via this link: https://forms.gle/ijwpp1LSnSqJcZeS6. Registered participants will receive an access link to the MS Teams for the virtual meeting.