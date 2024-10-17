Latest NewsNewsTFT ReachUAE News

PRC invites everyone to Stakeholders’ Consultation for PH-UAE CEPA

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 mins ago

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces its upcoming Stakeholders’ Consultation for the Philippines-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (PH-UAE CEPA) this October.

The event will be held on 20 October 2024 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (UAE time) at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)- Dubai and Northern Emirates at 2C, Beirut St., Near Al Qusais Police, Al Twar Fourth, Dubai, UAE.

Participants in the Philippines can also join the event virtually from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Manila Time).

The Stakeholders’ Consultation is an invaluable platform for sharing significant updates on the ongoing negotiations and fostering engagement among key stakeholders through intersessional rounds. This event will facilitate the exchange of insights, address inquiries, and gather feedback on the progress of the PH-UAE CEPA, particularly concerning trade in services, professional services, and mutual recognition.

The PRC invites all concerned professionals and stakeholders to join the event. Selected officials and employees representing the PRC will also be present, alongside concerned Professional Regulatory Boards (PRBs) and Accredited Professional Organizations (APOs) in the UAE.

Those who wish to join can register via this link: https://forms.gle/ijwpp1LSnSqJcZeS6. Registered participants will receive an access link to the MS Teams for the virtual meeting.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

bato

Bato-led Duterte drug war probe could be ‘tainted by doubts’

23 mins ago
1920 x 1080 2

Just days to go before Arabian Warrior hits Dubai

47 mins ago
hemodialysis istock

PhilHealth increases hemodialysis coverage to over 6k per session

55 mins ago
Mao Ning at a news conference

Beijing accuses Philippines of threatening Chinese fishing vessel

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button