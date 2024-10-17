Bato-led Duterte drug war probe could be ‘tainted by doubts’

House Committee on Public Order and Safety Rep. Dan Fernandez believes that a Senate probe led by Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on the Duterte drug war would be “tainted” and raise issues on transparency and motivation.

“Karapatan po ng mga senador na mag-conduct po ng kanilang sariling investigation. But yung pong tinatawag na transparency, honesty, and yung maging believable po yung kanila po ico-conduct na hearing, will be tainted by doubts, precisely because they are the ones being accused of,” Fernandez told NewsWatch Plus in an interview.

The lawmaker said prudence dictates that an official should turn over duties to investigate if the issue involves the official himself or herself.

“Kapag nakita natin na magiging sobrang biased because they are the one being investigated, then medyo ang taong bayan ay hindi naniniwala sa ganyan klaseng investigation,” said Fernandez.

Dela Rosa announced on Wednesday that he will launch a parallel probe on the drug war. Senator Bong Go previously stated that he is considering filing a resolution to call for an investigation, but Dela Rosa he could initiate it based on a related resolution earlier.

The senator added that he will invite former President Rodrigo Duterte to the inquiry.

“Malaking posibilidad na mag attend siya kung kami mag-imbita kasi mas komportable siya dito sa Senado kaysa lower House,” Dela Rosa said.