Vic Rodriguez says Senate bid supported by Ex-President Duterte

An ex-Marcos Cabinet member said the former president backs his senatorial bid despite his decision to run as an independent.

“Very helpful naman sa pagbuo ko ng decision si Pangulong Duterte. And in fact, he was encouraging me early on to run,” said former Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez in an interview with NewsWatch Plus.

Rodriguez added he will consider joining the PDP-Laban, the political party where Duterte is chairman, to be a guest candidate. The former president is joining the Davao City mayoral race.

“If I will be invited as an adopted candidate or guest candidate, I’m open to it. Especially with PDP. Yun na lang naman ang isang partido na nakakabuo pa ng I think 6 yata ang kandidato nila,” said Rodriguez.

The former executive secretary has been active in the Duterte-aligned movement “Hakbang ng Maisug.” Rodriguez said his interactions with the public have inspired him to pursue a senatorial bid.

“It’s a social movement that calls for transparency, accountability, peace, and security in governance. And because of these advocacies, nakaikot kami sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa. At hindi lang yun, nakausap din natin ang iba’t-ibang overseas Filipino workers and migrants in different parts of the country. Kung ano ang aking filing, tumugon ako sa kanilang pakiusap na kumandidato bilang senador,” he added.