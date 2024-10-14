Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

First look: Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual’s MMFF entry ‘The Kingdom’

Piolo Pascual (left) and Vic Sotto (right). Courtesy: MQuest Ventures

Excitement is building among fans as MQuest Ventures unveiled the first glimpse of ‘The Kingdom’, the highly anticipated film starring Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual. The film is set to be an official entry in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

‘The Kingdom’ marks Sotto’s return to the MMFF after a hiatus, while for Pascual, it follows his recent success with the thriller ‘Mallari.’

In the first look, Sotto is seen in a dark blue suit, his expression serious—signaling a shift from his well-known comedic roles. Pascual, on the other hand, is pictured in a denim jacket, working the land, hinting at the film’s more grounded, dramatic tone.

“This is not a comedy. I’ve never done anything like this before,” Sotto shared in a previous interview with News 5. “Actually, we’ve never even heard of a storyline like this, but we’ll save that for another time,” he added, building intrigue about the film’s unique plot.

Initial details reveal that the film’s story takes place during the pre-colonial period of the Philippines when monarchies still existed—a setting rarely explored in local cinema.

Actresses Cristine Reyes and Sue Ramirez were also introduced to be part of the film.

