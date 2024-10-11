Marcos urges peace talks amid escalating conflict in Gaza and Middle East

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing violence in some countries in the Middle East.

During his intervention at the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Marcos urged all involved parties to negotiate for peace and avoid further escalation.

“The Philippines is gravely concerned over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the increasing tensions in the Middle East region,” he said.

The President emphasized the Philippines’ support for a two-state solution, calling for peaceful coexistence.

With 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, including 192 prepared for repatriation and 413 in the process, Marcos has directed government agencies to expedite efforts to bring affected citizens home.

Marcos also called on East Asia Summit participants to commit to a transparent regional framework founded on the rule of law to address shared challenges.

Turning to the Korean Peninsula, the President urged North Korea to comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions.